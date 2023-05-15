Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up to $17.22

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.22, but opened at $17.90. Asana shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 292,068 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

Asana Stock Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Asana

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.13 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 159.46%. Research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,256.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,346 shares of company stock worth $538,214 over the last ninety days. 61.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,069,000 after buying an additional 352,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Asana by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after acquiring an additional 477,239 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

