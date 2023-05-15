Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.93.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

