AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a £119 ($150.16) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($164.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($156.47) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £135 ($170.35) to £140 ($176.66) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £119.32 ($150.56).

Shares of LON:AZN traded up GBX 15.47 ($0.20) on Monday, hitting £120.25 ($151.74). 610,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,155. The company has a market cap of £186.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5,010.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £114.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of £112.19. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,399 ($118.60) and a 52 week high of £123.92 ($156.37).

In other news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £117.01 ($147.65) per share, for a total transaction of £234,020 ($295,293.38). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

