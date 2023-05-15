Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Atreca has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atreca by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the first quarter worth $199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 77,798 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel antibody-based therapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response.

