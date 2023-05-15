Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
Atreca Trading Up 9.6 %
Shares of Atreca stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Atreca has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atreca
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel antibody-based therapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atreca (BCEL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.