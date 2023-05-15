Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Audius has a market capitalization of $253.22 million and $7.68 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,174,306,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,289,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

