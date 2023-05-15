Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Director Jan Carlson Sells 2,614 Shares

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $232,593.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,895,327.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.47. 339,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,672. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.09. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Autoliv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 16.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

