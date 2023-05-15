Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXON. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.64.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $201.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $83.01 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.13 and its 200 day moving average is $194.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.36%. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $8,442,271.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,987,662.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $21,547,805 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. American Trust increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,390.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.