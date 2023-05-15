Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 53.64%.

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $64.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective (down from $4.75) on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

