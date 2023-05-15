Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.50.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance
BCSF opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The firm has a market cap of $792.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,090,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,753,000 after purchasing an additional 279,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,738,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 849,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 41,982 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,760.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 575,439 shares during the period.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile
Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.
