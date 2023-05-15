Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

