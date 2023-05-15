Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up about 6.0% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Bank of Montreal worth $55,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after buying an additional 22,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after buying an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $110.67.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

