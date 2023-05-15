Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 240,446 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 863.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,446 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $88,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.46. 410,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.90.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.17.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

