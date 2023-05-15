Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 408,144 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,808,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,144 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.04% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $198,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $586,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,117 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.21. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.398 dividend. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

