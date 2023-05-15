Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,485,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,978,702 shares during the period. Manulife Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.37% of Manulife Financial worth $454,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.19. 1,340,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

