Bank of Nova Scotia Has $147.29 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 42,025.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,226,723 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Etsy were worth $147,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,524,000 after acquiring an additional 716,680 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $96.64. 1,364,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,058. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Etsy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.04.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,415,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,368 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,641 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

