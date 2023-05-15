Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.27 Billion Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392,959 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 5.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.74% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $2,269,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $89,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $106.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

