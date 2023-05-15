Bank of Nova Scotia Has $673.11 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,666,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142,122 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $673,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,888,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.23. The stock had a trading volume of 395,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,969. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average is $120.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.