Bank of Nova Scotia Has $83.96 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1,529.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 209,027 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.16% of KLA worth $83,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,811,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in KLA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,221,000 after purchasing an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in KLA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $8.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $395.61. The company had a trading volume of 342,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,640. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $379.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

