Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $101.03 Million in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,028,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 2.83% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,878,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,405,000. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,051,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,947,000 after purchasing an additional 265,619 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 134.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 194,199 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IYR traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.95. 1,829,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.21. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $103.36.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

