Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,710,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,029,037 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fortis were worth $228,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fortis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 86,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTS traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $45.12. 326,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,103. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.33.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

