Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters makes up 1.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after buying an additional 396,358 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,268,065,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 594,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,854,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 8.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 20.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 51job reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.53. 60,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 81.33%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

