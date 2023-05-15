Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,562. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $225.62 and a one year high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $167.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.
Danaher Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.
Insider Transactions at Danaher
In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.
About Danaher
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
