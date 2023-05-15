Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 326,208 shares valued at $16,803,119. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,325,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,903,984. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

