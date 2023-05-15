Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $3.36 Million Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,684,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of RBA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 285,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,588. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

