Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Increases Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Fortis accounts for 1.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Fortis worth $14,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

NYSE:FTS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.32. 186,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Fortis had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

