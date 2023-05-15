Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 4,092 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at $46,430,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,325,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,446,000 after purchasing an additional 989,573 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,170,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,424,000 after purchasing an additional 920,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after purchasing an additional 685,194 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 13.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,179,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,589,000 after purchasing an additional 618,188 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $36.24. 48,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,066. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 448.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.03 and a 52-week high of $43.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,912.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data.

