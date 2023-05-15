Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 4,452 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after buying an additional 641,772 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,185,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,483,000 after purchasing an additional 119,814 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,682,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA remained flat at $32.24 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 149,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.