Barclays Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $146.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.63. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.80.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.60%.

Insider Activity at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,456 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,326,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 555.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 436,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

