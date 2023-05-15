Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.28

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 1500448 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTEGF. CIBC cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

