Beaumont Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,891 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

SDY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.51. 84,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.58 and a 200-day moving average of $125.62.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

