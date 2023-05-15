Beaumont Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. iShares Global Healthcare ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,703,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IXJ traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.85. The stock had a trading volume of 21,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $88.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

