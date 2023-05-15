Beaumont Capital Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 410,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,123. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

