Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 255,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,046 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $64,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after buying an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after purchasing an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,443,000 after purchasing an additional 281,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after purchasing an additional 237,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $50,266,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,281. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

