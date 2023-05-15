Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Up 23.0% in April

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $252.51 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.79 and its 200 day moving average is $245.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.