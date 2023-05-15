Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $236.43 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.02 or 0.06669853 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00055805 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,916,980,530 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,380,536 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

