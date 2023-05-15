Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

BSY stock opened at $45.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,964,097.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,964,097.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,698 shares of company stock worth $11,795,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.