Berenberg Bank Cuts Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target to GBX 450

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.06) to GBX 450 ($5.68) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 370 ($4.67) to GBX 420 ($5.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Atalaya Mining Trading Up 2.1 %

ATYM traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 343 ($4.33). 115,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £479.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,715.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 343.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 332.50. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 183 ($2.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 405 ($5.11).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.