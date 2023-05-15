Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 993,494 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 993,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,010,377.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 802,236 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32.

On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,877,185 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BRK-B traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $323.53. 2,188,283 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.