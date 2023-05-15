BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.07) to GBX 2,550 ($32.18) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.85) to GBX 2,900 ($36.59) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.55) to GBX 2,510 ($31.67) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BHP opened at $58.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Articles

