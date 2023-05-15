BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.
