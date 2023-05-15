BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BVXV stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,196. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.47. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.