Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to C$14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BIRDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Bird Construction Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of construction services. It serves clients in the industrial, mining, institutional, retail, commercial, multi-tenant residential, light industrial, and renovation and restoration sectors using fixed priced, design-build, unit price, cost reimbursable, guaranteed upset price, and construction management contract delivery methods.

