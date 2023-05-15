BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $631,237.50 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $631,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,252,802 shares in the company, valued at $174,418,431. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,388 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,997.28.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,711 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $772,011.83.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,395 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $68,166.45.

On Monday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 58,063 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $903,460.28.

On Thursday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 65,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $993,556.56.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.29. 72,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,824. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 80,127 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

