BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 112.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,361 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter worth $2,155,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BSTZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 85,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,019. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $24.15.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.1613 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

