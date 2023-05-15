Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Down to $26.33

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.33, but opened at $24.29. Blue Bird shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 267,531 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLBD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $722.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

In related news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. American Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,577,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blue Bird by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 17.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 522,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.