B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.83

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.83 and last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 6119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.50.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

