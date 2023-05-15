BMO Capital Markets Boosts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $25.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLNC. Guggenheim raised shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fluence Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.54.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $22.50 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 2.66.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

In other news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Siemens AG bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after buying an additional 938,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after buying an additional 752,009 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after buying an additional 617,753 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

