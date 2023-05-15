BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $7.56 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 32,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,451. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
