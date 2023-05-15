Bob Cowdell Acquires 5,000 Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) insider Bob Cowdell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £6,300 ($7,949.53).

Bob Cowdell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Bob Cowdell purchased 10,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £12,800 ($16,151.42).

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

Shares of RECI stock opened at GBX 127 ($1.60) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 153 ($1.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £291.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,411.11 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.55.

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

About Real Estate Credit Investments

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is 13,333.33%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

