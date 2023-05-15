Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $107.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOT. TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $71.63. The company had a trading volume of 123,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,814. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $96.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,342,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,297,000 after buying an additional 245,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,075,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 613,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after acquiring an additional 98,631 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

