Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Trading Down 3.6%

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 139,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 141,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOC. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Boston Omaha Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $597.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 0.77.
Boston Omaha Company Profile
Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.
